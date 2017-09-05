‘Major work’ completed to R-XVI school buildings

Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

It’s test time for the Richmond R-XVI School District – or rather, for the four schoolhouses in the district.

In May, the Board of Education approved a contract for Schneider Electric to oversee money-saving renovations to the schoolhouses’ lighting, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems. Peter Hinkle, Schneider Midwest team leader, stated Aug. 17 via email that the construction manager for the renovations had informed him “all the major work is complete.” In that email and an email Monday, Hinkle confirmed that testing was underway to check the automated system that has been installed to control heating and cooling in the buildings.

“We are finalizing the commissioning (testing) process over the next month,” Hinkle wrote.

Schneider has set up the heating and cooling systems so they can be monitored and regulated remotely by district maintenance personnel via a smartphone, tablet or home computer.

“If there is an issue, alarms and bells and whistles will go off on their side of the fence,” Hinkle said, adding that district officials will be able to receive alerts by email. “It allows him to start troubleshooting and, really, (with) doing a better job of keeping up with a proactive maintenance approach, as well as scheduling and turning things on and off, based on building use and occupancy.”

The plumbing-related renovations have included the replacement of plumbing fixtures and valves to help the district use water more efficiently. Other tasks have included changing the school lights from T8 and T12 florescent lights to LEDs. With the new lightbulbs, the ballasts that were used to control the electrical flow to the lights are no longer needed, Hinkle said.

