Locals join statewide covenant of prayer

City officials, community members gather at courthouse for a time of prayer

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

A crowd of Ray Countians gathered Wednesday afternoon on the west side of the Ray County Courthouse for a time of prayer.

Initiated by the Missouri Baptist Convention, the event was open to the public. The goal of Pray Across Missouri is to host a prayer meeting in every one of Missouri’s 114 county seats from 2017 to 2018.

The initiative began in the spring of this year with a desire to have a time of prayer for elected officials and city employees, as well as law enforcement, and for the local community, county and nation.

Pastor Willie Isaacson of the First Baptist Church of Richmond told those gathered that afternoon that “if we keep you in our prayers, God will keep you covered.”

Executive Director of Missouri Baptist Convention John Yeats addressed those who attended the prayer meeting, which included a number of city employees and officials with a message of jurisdictional leadership.

“It has been a privilege to pray on the courthouse lawn today,” he said. “We stand here on the shoulders of our veterans who gave their lives for our freedoms.”

Yeats was referring to the gathering that took place earlier that day between the United States Flag and the war memorial Doughboy statue on the west lawn.

As all present bowed their heads, Yeats prayed for the “Good Godly character of each one and an exemplified leadership.”

The complete story is in the Friday, September 29, 2017 Richmond News.