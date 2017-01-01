Lisa Renee Krugman

Lisa Renee Krugman, 62, of Richmond, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at her home.

Lisa was born June 6, 1955, in Oakland, Calif., to Alvin and Joyce Estell (Blake) Darnall. She married David Krugman, of Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death in Nov. of 1989.

Survivors include: her children, Sean and Shanna Pyka, of Benicia, Calif., Tanya and Doug Wilson, of Richmond, and David Krugman, of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren, D.J. Wilson, Christian Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Jace Krugman, Justice Krugman, Tearsen Hines and Garrett Pyka; three great-grandchildren, Jace Wilson, Ava Wilson and Ryan Wilson; her half-brother, John Darnall; and her loving companions, Leonidas and Jasmine.

Lisa worked as a nurse’s aide at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. She was active with the Relay for Life. She was a member of the Missouri National Guard FRG. Lisa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church. She lived most of her life in California before moving to Richmond in 1998.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lisa Renee Krugman Memorial Fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.