Lexington edges RHS netters

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Lexington held the advantage in some close matches and that proved to be the difference as the Minutewomen held off visiting Richmond 6-3 in an MRVC East tennis match Thursday afternoon.

Richmond won two of the three doubles matches to hold an early lead, but Lexington won the first four singles matches to grab the victory and improve to 5-2 in conference matches and 5-5 overall. The Lady Spartans drop to 3-6 overall and 2-5 against MRVC East schools.

“It was a great, evenly played match,” RHS coach Duane Bastob said. “We lost three really close matches that tipped the favor for them.”

