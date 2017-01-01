LESS ERRORS = WIN

Lady Bearcats achieve ‘huge benchmark’ in sweeping Orioles

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Orrick achieved what Bearcats volleyball coach Seth Smith called “a huge benchmark” Monday night.

Officially, the Bearcats committed 22 errors that night during their 2-0 sweep of visiting Concordia. As Smith and senior Karson Werle mentioned after the I-70 Conference victory, the team had a goal of committing less than 30 errors during a match.

“That’s something that I’ve been trying to get all season,” Smith said. “We’ve had a couple of games where we toyed around with 32 and 33 errors. But tonight, we finally got under the 30 mark.”

