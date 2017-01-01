Late charge not enough in Spartan loss

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Excelsior Springs Tigers turned a pair of Richmond turnovers into scores in the first half Friday night at Tiger Stadium and that proved to be the difference in a 28-20 win over the visiting Spartans.

The Spartans, who committed six turnovers the previous week, bounced back after the two miscues and did not give the ball away the rest of the night, but fell to 1-3 for the season. Richmond did manage to put points on the board against the unbeaten Tigers who had not allowed a score in the previous three contests.

The Tigers option offense posted 194 yards on 51 carries against Richmond with Corbyn Hutchings leading the way. The junior running back gained 119 yards on 26 carries, with quarterback Payton Soria adding 55 yards on 18 tries. Most of those yards came in the second half as the Tigers rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries in the final two frames. Richmond coach Rob Bowers said his young linemen wore down.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 Richmond News.

