Lady Spartans win district tennis opener

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After sweeping the doubles competition, the Richmond Lady Spartans were well on their way to winning their Class 1, District 15 opener at home Monday night against Bishop LeBlond. Richmond grabbed its fourth win of the season with a 5-0 victory at the Maurice Roberts Park courts. The Lady Spartans needed just two wins in singles after taking all three doubles matches to advance to the team semifinals against top-seeded St. Pius in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. Richmond ended its season with a 4-9 record after being eliminated by St. Pius 5-0 at Noyes Park.

The Lady Spartans dominated the play Monday afternoon in the opener and served as a bit of revenge against a LeBlond team that ended Richmond’s season last fall.

“Everyone played well and we never let LeBlond get any momentum,” RHS coach Duane Bastob said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 Richmond News.

