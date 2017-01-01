Lady Spartans stretch winning streak to five

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans jumped out to a big lead and then withstood a seven-run rally by Holden to grab their fifth straight win with a 10-7 victory at Southview Park. The Richmond win gives the Lady Spartans a 4-0 mark in the MRVC East while dropping Holden to 5-4 overall and its first conference loss in four games.

Richmond scored four runs in the home half of the first on RBI-singles by Emma Daniels, Maddy Bennett and Ashley Wilton, with Sydney Stigall chasing home another run with a double as the Lady Spartans sent nine batters to the plate. Richmond tacked on four more in the second frame.

