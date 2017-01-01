- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
- Auctions
- Upickem Contest!
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The Richmond Lady Spartans have started the search for their fifth consecutive MRVC East title by posting back-to-back league shutouts. After winning their conference opener with visiting Lexington with a 5-0 win last week, Richmond played its first league game on the road Thursday and came home with a 6-0 victory at Higginsville.
The win gets the Lady Spartans back to .500 overall for the season at 4-4, while dropping Higginsville to 1-1 in the MRVC East and 2-3 overall.
Once again, it was Richmond senior Emma Daniels throwing blanks at Higginsville.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login