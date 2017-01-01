Lady Spartans register another league shutout

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans have started the search for their fifth consecutive MRVC East title by posting back-to-back league shutouts. After winning their conference opener with visiting Lexington with a 5-0 win last week, Richmond played its first league game on the road Thursday and came home with a 6-0 victory at Higginsville.

The win gets the Lady Spartans back to .500 overall for the season at 4-4, while dropping Higginsville to 1-1 in the MRVC East and 2-3 overall.

Once again, it was Richmond senior Emma Daniels throwing blanks at Higginsville.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 Richmond News.

