Lady Spartans overcome slow start

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond spotted visiting Carrollton a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning before recovering to grab a 17-7, six-inning victory Tuesday afternoon at Southview Park. The Lady Spartans helped the visitors by committing three errors in the opening frame, but the bats came alive to help make up for the slow start and keep Richmond unbeaten in MRVC East play with its third win. Richmond, now 5-4 overall, pounded out a season-high 23 hits in handing Carrollton its third league loss in as many tries, and a 3-6 overall mark.

After getting a run back in the home half of the first, the Lady Spartans gained control of the game with a six-run outburst in the second inning and then tacked on six more in the third.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.