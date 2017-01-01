Lady Spartans hold Cameron winless on the courts

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After snapping a long winless streak, the Lady Spartan tennis team made it back-to-back victories Thursday with a 9-0 win at Cameron.

“It is now officially a winning streak,” Richmond coach Duane Bastob said. “It was a good win as everyone performed up to their abilities. Maggie (Sause) stepped up in rank and beat their No. 2, while Hannah (Truitt) played well in both her singles and doubles.”

The sweep gives the Lady Spartans a 2-4 overall record.

Richmond began with a sweep of doubles competition.

