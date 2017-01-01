Lady Spartans drop final 3 at Ozark tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The weekend began great for the Lady Spartan softball team at the Ozark Tournament Friday, but three straight losses put a damper on their stay.

Richmond, now 8-7 for the season, started out with an eight-run rally in the sixth inning to take an 11-6 win over Springfield Kickapoo. The Lady Spartans followed that victory with an 8-6 decision over Carthage before falling to Grain Valley 4-0 in the final game of the day.

Richmond came back on Saturday to lose a 3-1 contest to Ozark and then were defeated by Monett 12-1 in the last game of the weekend.

