By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The weekend began great for the Lady Spartan softball team at the Ozark Tournament Friday, but three straight losses put a damper on their stay.
Richmond, now 8-7 for the season, started out with an eight-run rally in the sixth inning to take an 11-6 win over Springfield Kickapoo. The Lady Spartans followed that victory with an 8-6 decision over Carthage before falling to Grain Valley 4-0 in the final game of the day.
Richmond came back on Saturday to lose a 3-1 contest to Ozark and then were defeated by Monett 12-1 in the last game of the weekend.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 Richmond News.
