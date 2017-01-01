Lady Spartans cruise to seventh league victory

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Carrollton scored a run in the bottom of the first inning Thursday afternoon, but the rest of the MRVC East matchup belonged to visiting Richmond as the Lady Spartans rolled to a 12-2 victory. Richmond collected 16 hits with the bottom four in the lineup combining for 11 of those while driving in six runs.

It took a while for the Lady Spartans, winners of seven of eight league contests and 12-8 overall, to get started. Richmond took the lead in the top of the third on a pair of unearned runs, and then broke loose for six runs in the fourth. After Carrollton (0-8, 7-14) scored its final run in the home half of the fourth, the Lady Spartans tacked on another run in the fifth and then three more in the sixth.

