Lady Spartan netters fall to conference leaders

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The young Lady Spartan tennis team drew a tough assignment in playing its first road match of the season Thursday afternoon. Richmond met MRVC East power Higginsville on the Lady Husker’s home courts and were shutout by the more experienced group.

Despite the shutout, Richmond coach Duane Bastob was pleased with how his team battled throughout the afternoon.

“We played tough,” he said. “Higginsville is really good at the net and they make you pay if you don’t put shots away.”

