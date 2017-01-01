Lady Panthers snap long RHS league victory streak

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

For the second night in a row, the Richmond Lady Spartans had to go into extra innings Tuesday. However, unlike Monday when they won at Excelsior Springs, Richmond saw the home team, Knob Noster push across a run in the bottom of the ninth to take a 2-1 MRVC East victory. Both teams are now 4-1 in the conference and the Lady Spartans saw their 18-game conference winning streak come to an end.

Richmond’s Emma Daniels and Knob Noster sophomore Sadie Parks hooked up in a pitcher’s duel. Parks pitched all nine innings, while Ashley Wilton came on in relief to work the final two frames for the Lady Spartans.

Richmond managed just five hits, while the Lady Panthers collected four hits – three off Daniels and one off Wilton.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.

