By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Lacey Logsdon came close to perfection last Thursday afternoon.
The senior pitcher retired nine of the 10 batters she faced during Hardin-Central’s 15-0, three-inning spread of Tina-Avalon in Carroll-Livingston Activities Association (CLAA) action at the Hardin American Legion and Auxiliary fields. Logsdon struck out seven and finished with a one-hitter.
“I was hoping I’d get a no-hitter,” Logsdon said. “Going into a game, I never know what it’s going to be like. I just hope to have a good game. After the first inning, I was, like, ‘Wow! This might be a special game.’ ”
Terryn Dodson’s third-inning single kept Logsdon from pitching a perfect game.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
