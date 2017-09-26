King’s legacy to county vets continues

The late state legislator’s foundation now offers free transportation to county veterans to the VA

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The legacy of a well-known Ray County native, veteran and state representative lives on in a fund to provide free transportation for some veterans.

Made possible by the newly established Vernon King Memorial Foundation, the free transportation is provided by Ray County Transportation Inc., known as Direct Transit. Named for a prominent and beloved resident of Ray County, the foundation was established in June and provides free transportation for veterans in the county who are disabled or at least 60 years of age. Eligible veterans may receive no reimbursement for transportation costs.

The foundation will cover transportation costs solely for veterans needing a ride to and from Veterans Health Administration facilities.

The foundation partnered with Direct Transit, headquartered in Richmond.

Brad Marriott, a driver for Direct Transit and a nephew of Vernon King, serves as chairman of the foundation board. The foundation was Marriott’s idea.

