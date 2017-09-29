Hurricanes may detour funds for building demolition

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Recent large-scale natural disasters, particularly those in the Southeast, have altered plans to demolish some vacant or neglected homes in Henrietta.

This spring, Henrietta applied for a Community Development Block Grant to pursue funding to demolish vacant or neglected homes. But during the Sept. 21 Board of Aldermen meeting in the community center at Henrietta City Hall, City Clerk Marjorie Long announced a lack of funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program.

“They don’t know if there will be funding now because of the hurricanes and the earthquakes,” Long said. “And so, we’re waiting for the Trump administration to figure out they will fund CDBG (the grant).”

The complete story is in the Friday, September 29, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.