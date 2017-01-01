Holding on at Holden

MRVC East win moves RHS closer to title

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans moved one step closer to clinching its fifth straight MRVC East softball title Tuesday night. Richmond improved to 8-1 in the league with a wild 11-10 victory at Holden. A win at home Thursday against Knob Noster can wrap up the championship.

The Lady Spartans, who struggled at the plate early in the season, continued to hit the ball well as they collected 15 hits against the Lady Eagles who drop to 16-9 overall and 7-2 in conference.

Richmond held a 7-4 lead entering the seventh inning and tacked on four more insurance runs in the visitor’s half of the final frame.

