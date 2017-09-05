Hardin sets terms for Harvesters parking, pick up

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Traffic might be less of a problem when Harvesters-The Community Food Network distributes its perishable food each month in Hardin.

During its July meeting at Hardin City Hall, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to have Hardin Police Chief Ted Kuhlman speak with contacts Stephen Shirley and Peggy Ellis about changing the pickup point at the United Methodist Church. The reason for the request was that some residents had reportedly complained about Harvesters-related traffic causing congestion problems at Parkway Street.

During the board’s Aug. 29 meeting at City Hall, the board, Mayor Mike Pearson, Shirley and about 10 other residents discussed ways for Harvesters to continue delivering food without blocking traffic. Issues addressed included problems with locations other than the church and disputes over whether city officials had relayed complaints about Harvesters-related traffic.

After about 45 minutes of discussion, board member Jenny Gant made a motion for part of the south side of Parkway Street to be designated for motorists picking up food from Harvesters, with the food pickup to continue taking place at the Methodist Church. The motion passed 4-0.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.