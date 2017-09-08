Hardin considers tax increase on April 2018 ballot

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin’s city officials are considering presenting a proposal for a tax rate increase on the April 2018 ballot.

The issue was discussed Aug. 29 at Hardin City Hall during a hearing on this year’s tax levy, which took place before the Board of Aldermen’s monthly meeting. It was mentioned that the city’s tax rate has stayed at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation for several years. Out of curiosity, Mayor Mike Pearson asked why it hadn’t increased.

City Clerk Patty Lam explained that an increase would require approval by Hardin voters. Lam also said a 30-cent levy increase for city streets had been proposed shortly after the start of her tenure at City Hall.

“And it didn’t go,” said board member Peggy McElwee, finishing Lam’s sentence.

Lam said the board could propose an increase again. However, if the board wants to put such a proposal on the April 2018 ballot, the proposal must be approved for the ballot by January, she cautioned.

Pearson recommended taking some time to consider making the proposal.

“We don’t have to make a decision tonight,” he said. “Everybody can have a chance to think it over.”

As for this year, the board approved setting the tax rate at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation again.

