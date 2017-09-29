Hardin-Central to host Q&A on possible consolidation

The Hardin-Central School District is hosting an informal question-and-answer meeting to discuss possible consolidation with the Norborne School District.

An informal question/answer meeting on the possible consolidation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Hardin-Central gymnasium. The meeting is open to the public.

“I am aware that the issue of consolidation is sensitive to many citizens who hold a strong emotional bond to our district’s heritage,” wrote Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah in a letter to the Hardin-Central community.

The complete story is in the Friday, September 29, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.