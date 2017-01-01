Gremlins end Aggies’ bid for an undefeated season

Thacker expecting Aggies to benefit from Sacred Heart loss

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central’s 62-14 loss to Sacred Heart last Friday night at Hardin-Central will benefit the Aggies in the long run.

That was Aggies coach Kirk Thacker’s opinion shortly after the clash of undefeated teams had ended.

“This will refocus us,” Thacker said. “We’re going to get rededicated. Being 3-0, I think we thought a little bit highly of ourselves – better than what we were. So it’s time to go to work. Plain and simple.”

