Georgia Hildebrand Shaw

Georgia L. Hildebrand Shaw, 87, of Springfield, formerly of Wellington, died Sept. 11, 2017.

Visitation is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Machpelah Cemetery.