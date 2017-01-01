- News
Georgia L. Hildebrand Shaw, 87, of Springfield, formerly of Wellington, died Sept. 11, 2017.
Visitation is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services follow at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Machpelah Cemetery.
