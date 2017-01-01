Gay captures fourth at Richmond tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond junior Daisy Gay captured the lone medal for the Lady Spartans at the Richmond Invitational Wednesday at Maurice Roberts Park. Gay, the No. 5 seed, won three of her five matches for the afternoon to take fourth place in singles competition.

She won her first two matches beginning with an 8-5 decision over Odessa’s Katelyn Geary, followed by a 9-7 victory over Gabriella Thorne from Carrollton. Gay met the eventual champion, Skyler Murphy of Winnetonka in the semifinals and lost 1-8. Gay came back in the consolation bracket semifinal and defeated Madeline Maystrick to advance to the third-place match, where she lost to Madison Shields of Grain Valley.

