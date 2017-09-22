Full-time assistant makes history

Prosecutor hires first full-time assistant in county history

By Leah Wankum, Editor

For the first time in Ray County history, the prosecuting attorney has a full-time assistant prosecuting attorney. The third-floor courtroom in the Ray County Courthouse was filled with chatter and buzz after John Parker of Richmond was sworn in by Associate Circuit Judge Lori Baskins on Tuesday morning.

Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston said she had been working hard to shape her department’s budget to accommodate hiring a full-time assistant. Her wish came true, because she just hired Parker, a former intern of her office who recently passed the bar exam to practice law.

“I think it gives us the ability to serve the people of Ray County better,” Johnston said after Parker was sworn in. “Our caseload is getting bigger every day, and I don’t want to hold onto cases too long, so now the victims can get swift justice.”

