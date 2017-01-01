Franklin Grimm ‘F.G.’ Weary III

Franklin Grimm “F.G.” Weary III, 93, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

F.G. was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Richmond, to Franklin Grimm and Ruth (Jordan) Weary II. He married Sarah Jane Denning, of Richmond, Aug. 17, 1949. She preceded him in death Oct. 2, 2003.

Survivors include: two sons and a daughter-in-law, Franklin Grimm and Connie F. Weary IV, of Houston, Mo., and Rodney A. Weary, of Richmond; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma Hicks, of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, F.G. was preceded in death by a sister, Clara Chenault, and a daughter-in-law, Betty Lou Weary.

Starting very early, F.G. worked with his father at the Farris Theatre, doing every job from sweeping floors, to being the popcorn maker, to projectionist and manager. He started his college education at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. After his marriage, he served in the United State Army. He missed D-Day, but was in the Battle of the Bulge. Out of 57 men in his unit, only 13 survived. At the end of the service to his country, he was a sergeant of the guard at the Nuremburg Trials. After returning to the United States, he worked with his father at the Ben Franklin Store in Richmond and built the HI-WAY 13 Drive In Theatre in Henrietta. There was a scene in the movie, “Adam at 6 a.m.” filmed there with F.G. working at the counter. In 1958, he opened the Highway 13 Bowl. Later, F.G. partnered with his son, Rodney, in the cable TV and video business.

The Farris Theatre was very important to F.G., as well as his membership in Richmond United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the Kiwanis Theatre Guild, where he was active in several plays performed at the Farris. He was involved with a New Mexico film group, where he performed in many movies. F.G. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a very generous man.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond United Methodist Church or the Friends of the Farris.

