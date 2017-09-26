Foley, Nordsieck answer call to serve Henrietta

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Henrietta has a full Board of Aldermen again.

In recent years, Henrietta has struggled to fill all the seats on its six-member board, frequently convening with four members – the minimum required to hold a quorum. Last Thursday night at the community center at Henrietta City Hall, however, Mark Foley and Margaret Nordsieck were approved as appointees and took the oath of office. It’s the first time for both to serve.

“It needed to be done,” Foley said afterward of his decision to serve. “Somebody needs to step up.”

Nordsieck said she opted to serve out of her desire to “participate in the community.”

