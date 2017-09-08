First Casey’s robber gets 10 years in prison

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The masked gunman in the robbery of Casey’s General Store in Richmond was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Standing with his hands clasped behind his back, 24-year-old James R. Gay III of Lexington listened as Eighth Circuit Judge David Miller sentenced Gay to a minimum of 10 years in prison for robbing Casey’s General Store in Richmond.

Gay’s sentencing Wednesday afternoon is part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to all three robbery charges against him. Two of those charges – first-degree robbery, a Class A felony, and first-degree assault, a Class B felony – each carry the minimum penalty of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The third charge, felony armed criminal action, carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

His sentences are to be served concurrently. Because Gay was armed at the time of the robbery, he is considered to be a dangerous felon and will be required by state statute to complete a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence, or eight and a half years in prison.

