February accident ends in new felony charges

Two-car accident on Ike Skelton bridge eventually takes the life of area man

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

A Wellington man was charged with manslaughter after a two-car accident in which he allegedly caused the death of a 99-year-old man.

Anthony G. Huffman, 25, faces additional felony charges of assault after allegedly causing injuries in a two-vehicle crash months ago. The crash, which occurred Feb. 10 on the northbound side of the Ike Skelton Bridge, resulted in the death nearly a month later of 99-year-old Jesse Lee, who was a passenger in the other vehicle. Lee died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to a probable cause statement filed by Cpl. D. J. Kline of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shirlee Gott, 85, of Richmond, was driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre in the right northbound lane of Highway 13 on the bridge about 4:40 p.m. Feb. 10, when Huffman, who was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram behind Gott’s vehicle, started to make a lane change and clipped the side of the Buick before completing the lane change. The Buick began skidding, struck the concrete bridge rail and slid on top of the rail before it overturned and came to rest on its wheels in the roadway.

Huffman was issued a citation the day of the crash for careless and imprudent driving.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.