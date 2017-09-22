Discerning the divine flow of God

By Mike Stephens, Pastor of the Cowboy Chapel

You have the power and the anointing of God in you, but how do you get it out to other people? There are a number of Scriptures we can start with. In Philemon 6, Paul is praying “that the communication of thy faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.” The very first step in having the power of God flow through you to other people is that you first acknowledge the good things that are inside you. You can’t give away what you don’t have, but once you know what you have on the inside, things will automatically begin to happen.

In 1 John 4:7-8, it says, “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God … for God is love.” Anytime you feel love flow out of you toward another person, that’s God flowing out of you toward them. Whenever you discern God’s love flowing out of you toward someone else, it’s not self-serving. You can verify this by looking at 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, which gives the qualifications of God’s kind of love. It is not envious, selfish, self-serving, easily provoked, etc. You need to analyze what you call love and make sure it’s really God’s love – that it’s not selfish or self-serving – that you don’t love a person because of what they can do for you. As you grow in this and literally begin to discern His kind of love, then when you feel it flow through you for somebody else, that’s God moving. Once you discern the love of God flowing through you for someone, all you have to do is follow it with some word of encouragement or action – do something.

