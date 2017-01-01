’Dawgs 2007 state runner-up team honored Friday

Aggies host ‘pass happy’ Pattonsburg in Hardin

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker will have his attention divided Friday night – at least for a few minutes.

When the Aggies (4-1) face Pattonsburg (2-3) Friday at Hardin-Central, Hardin-Central’s 2007 state runner-up 8-man team will be honored during halftime. Thacker, who coached that team, plans to participate in the ceremony and talk to his players during halftime, he said.

“I will make time to be at both places,” Thacker said. “I’ll let Coach Menning (Dave Menning, defensive coordinator) take those guys in at half. Hopefully, we’re up and we don’t have a lot (to discuss).”

