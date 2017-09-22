County officials ‘did nothing wrong’

Accusations of lawbreaking bring county together to resolve billing, payment issues

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Accusations of lawbreaking have turned into collaboration in county government to fix its billing problems.

After Ray County officials fudged their normal internal procedure by scrambling to pay a bill on time, they were accused by their colleagues of breaking the law. In fact, the Richmond News received a tip about the allegations. In the aftermath, the county officials checked with state officials about the actions and have been working together to resolve the issue.

It started when an invoice from Shell Oil Company to pay for gasoline deputies purchased for their patrol cars went missing last month, according to county officials. The county is normally billed in the middle of the month, and the bill is always due at month’s end. By Wednesday, Aug. 30, county officials were working frantically to find the bill, amounting to $4,214, and pay it. Had the bill been left unpaid, the deputies’ gas cards would have been shut off Sept. 1, and they would have been unable to pump fuel into their patrol vehicles.

