Community leader F.G. Weary dies of stroke

Longtime Richmond resident F.G. Weary, 93, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, after suffering a stroke.

Weary was a community leader with an attitude of service and just received an award for his contributions to the community Saturday at the Farris Theatre at the first annual David Whitmer Community Service Award event.

F.G., a much-beloved friend to many, had a heart for children. It has been said he was known for his entertainment and love of children.

He is known for his ties to the Farris Theatre, his father having purchased the theater in 1921, and F.G.’s participation in a string of musicals sponsored by Richmond Kiwanis Theatre Guild.

He is well known for building the HI-WAY 13 Drive-In in Henrietta, as well as the Highway 13 Bowl, among many other achievements as well as his outstanding service in World War II.

A full tribute to F.G. will be in the Tuesday, Sept. 12, edition of the Richmond News, as well as a full obituary.

A visitation is planned for 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Richmond. A memorial service for F.G. will follow at 3 p.m. at the Farris. Arrangements are under the direction of Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Check the Richmond News’ Facebook page and website for updated funeral information as it is provided.

