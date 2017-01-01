Charles Eugene ‘Gene’ Nolker

Charles Eugene “Gene” Nolker, of Lawson, passed away at his home Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the age of 87.

Gene was born Aug. 14, 1930, on the family farm in rural Rayville, to Gus and Laura May (Daniel) Nolker.

He was a member of the Old Union Christian Union Church.

He was married to Jenith Dean Pike and was later married Shirley Lee Clevenger in 2007.

Gene attended Crenshaw Rural School and Lawson High School.

He served in the United States Army and was discharged in 1954 as a corporal.

Gene spent his life as a farmer and carpenter. He lived in Ray County his entire life.

Survivors include: his wife, Shirley Nolker, of the home; son, Delbert and Brenda Nolker, of Lawson; daughters, Kathy Nolker of St. Charles, Susie Stinson-Melville and Tudor Melville, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Christopher Nolker, and his fiancee, Ashley Daily, and Andrew Scott Nolker, of Independence, and Jessica Faye Nolker, of Lawson; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lily and Lena Nolker; two sisters, Nora Hutcheson and Bonnie Cates, of Rayville; sister-in-law, Annabelle Nolker, of Richmond; and his extended family, Glenda Smith, of Warrensburg.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents;, four brothers, Melvin Nolker, John Nolker, Donnie Nolker and Frank Nolker; and one granddaughter, Nicki Sorrels.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Old Union Christian Union Church. Funeral services are 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at the church. Burial follows in Old Union Christian Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Old Union Cemetery, c/o Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson, 412 N Raum St., Lawson, MO 64062.

Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson, 816-580-3000.