Carrollton explosion under investigation

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The cause of the explosion Thursday night near a grain elevator just outside Carrollton is still unknown as of Friday evening.

The explosion occurred at about 8 p.m. at the Carrollton location of Ray-Carroll Grain Growers Inc., in a small building next to the main grain elevator. People reported they heard it from as far away as the Carrollton High School softball field, where a softball game was being played.

KMZU reported flames and smoke coming from the small building. Ray-Carroll staff were on scene for several hours Friday.

Carrollton Fire Chief Lonnie Sensenich reported that the explosion and fire came from Ray-Carroll’s grain receiving building. Mutual aid from Norborne Fire and North Central Fire District were called to assist.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Richmond News.

