Candy Nicole Heslop

Candy Nicole Heslop, 35, of Richmond, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at her home.

Candy was born Aug. 3, 1982, in Wichita, Kan., to Richard LeRoy and LaDean Mary (Counter) Heslop. She married Liz F. Boxberger, of Joplin, March 6, 2011; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Ravin Hemphill, of the home; her father, Richard LeRoy Heslop, of Wichita, Kan.; one brother, Zac Perry, of Tulsa, Okla.; one sister, Shannon Heslop, of Orange, Texas; one stepson, Kyle Galloway, of Richmond; one stepdaughter, Rachel Harris (Richard Jr.), of Richmond; two grandchildren, Trinity and Ayrianna Harris; sister-in-law, Stephanie Ethington, of Concordia; mother-in-law, Patricia Ethington, of Concordia; and many nieces, nephews and one great-nephew.

In addition to her mother, Candy was preceded in death by one sister, Crystal Heslop; her father-in-law, Jerry Ethington and brother-in-law, Jerry Ethington Jr.

Candy worked in customer service in the food industry. She lived in Wichita, Kan., before moving to Richmond in 2015. She was of the Christian faith. Candy was a loving wife, mother, sister, stepmother, aunt and grandma.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Candy Nicole Heslop memorial fund.

Memorial services are 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at St. John’s CME Church, Richmond. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.