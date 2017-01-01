Betty Davis

Betty Davis, 91, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at Lexington United Methodist Church. Funeral services follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment is in Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Lexington United Methodist Church Quilters Group or Disabled American Veterans.

Betty was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Missouri to Roy and Golda (Nance) Krubeck. She worked as a seamstress and enjoyed quilting. She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: her children, Valeta McGhee, and husband, Mike, of Odessa, and Bruce Davis, and wife, Dawn, of Henrietta; grandchildren, Chris and Melissa Davis, Wyatt Davis, Jeff and Paula McGhee, Chris McGhee, Michelle and Ed Wisdom, Mike and Toni Rogers, Ashley McGhee and Allen Palmer; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her son David Utley, who died in Vietnam while in service to his country; and a sister, Doris Mae Christopher.