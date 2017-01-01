Bearcats hold on for first grid iron victory

The first win of the season did not come easy for Orrick as they held off a late charge by visiting Sweet Springs for a 36-31 win. The Bearcats held a 36-21 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Greyhounds, now 2-3, scored on a 23-yard pass to Hunter Sims from Zack Giffen and then got a safety from the defense to cut the Orrick lead to 36-31.

The game came down to the final play when a horse-collar tackle call went against the Bearcats which gave Sweet Springs one more shot. A deep pass into the end zone was broken up as time expired to preserve the Orrick victory.

