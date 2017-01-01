Bearcat offense too much for Lone Jack

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Orrick rolled up over 450 yards of offense Friday night in a 52-30 win over Lone Jack. The Bearcat victory came on the heels of last week’s 36-31 decision over Sweet Springs and marked the first time in a few years that Orrick has chalked up back-to-back wins.

Leading the way for Orrick, now 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the I-70 Conference, was senior quarterback Grant Stubbeman.

