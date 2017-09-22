Area store helps with move to Harvest Hills

By Leah Wankum, Editor

One elderly couple was welcomed to town earlier this month after an area business helped them move into their new home.

Dean and Cindy Wrightson, Minnesotans who recently lived in Jefferson City, had called the Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce asking for help with moving their things Sept. 1 into their new home at Harvest Hills Villas on North Thornton Street. When they called the chamber, Executive Director Natalie Lamar said she tried getting help from at least one organization, but to no avail.

“The couple called the chamber again, and this time, I went to social media asking for volunteers,” she said.

Spudd Justin Richards said he saw Lamar’s post on Facebook, so he responded because it was his day off at Compton’s Furniture.

“I told my boss what I was doing on my day off, and he volunteered to send the rest of the guys here from the store to help them get their stuff off the truck,” Richards said. “They actually closed the store to help get those people moved in.”

Lamar said that when the Compton’s Furniture staff heard that the man was a veteran, they stepped in to help.

