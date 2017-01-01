Aggies romp past Raiders

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Based on what he had seen of North Shelby on video, Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker probably would’ve been happy with the Aggies scoring 32 points when they faced the Raiders Friday night at Norborne.

Norborne/Hardin-Central scored 64 – and allowed only 14.

“I didn’t think we were going to score half the points that we did tonight,” Thacker said shortly after the 50-point win.

Two turnovers sparked the Aggies’ 22-point first quarter. Zach Pearon, a Hardin-Central senior, returned an interception 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage to set up his own 5-yard TD run and two-point conversion run.

