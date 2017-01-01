- News
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Based on what he had seen of North Shelby on video, Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker probably would’ve been happy with the Aggies scoring 32 points when they faced the Raiders Friday night at Norborne.
Norborne/Hardin-Central scored 64 – and allowed only 14.
“I didn’t think we were going to score half the points that we did tonight,” Thacker said shortly after the 50-point win.
Two turnovers sparked the Aggies’ 22-point first quarter. Zach Pearon, a Hardin-Central senior, returned an interception 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage to set up his own 5-yard TD run and two-point conversion run.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
