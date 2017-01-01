Aggies looking to rebound against Bobcats

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker is confident the Aggies will be geared up for Braymer with Breckenridge come kickoff time at 7 p.m. Friday night at Braymer.

The reason Thacker feels confident is because he believes the Aggies (3-1) have special incentive to be ready: their 62-14 loss to Sacred Heart last Friday at Hardin-Central.

“We’d really like to get the bad taste out of our mouth (from) this week,” he said minutes after the defeat.

Running back and linebacker Zach Pearon, a Hardin-Central senior who officially rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against Sacred Heart, also believes the Aggies will be ready for the Bobcats.

