Aggies hold on in 52-50 nailbiter

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker cracked that his hair was “three shades whiter” after the Aggies’ 52-50 win over Pattonsburg than it had been before the 8-man football game Friday night at Hardin-Central.

Thacker admitted it was such a nerve-wracking ballgame he had to look away from the field a few key times as Norborne/Hardin-Central fought to secure its two-point win. One of those plays was Zach Pearon’s game-saving interception.

