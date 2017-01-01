- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Upickem Contest!
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker cracked that his hair was “three shades whiter” after the Aggies’ 52-50 win over Pattonsburg than it had been before the 8-man football game Friday night at Hardin-Central.
Thacker admitted it was such a nerve-wracking ballgame he had to look away from the field a few key times as Norborne/Hardin-Central fought to secure its two-point win. One of those plays was Zach Pearon’s game-saving interception.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login