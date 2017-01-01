Aggies dominate second half in 53-32 win at Braymer

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Norborne/Hardin-Central Aggies quickly shook off their first loss of the season Friday night by rolling to a 52-32 road victory at Braymer. The Bobcats, coming off their first victory of the season a week earlier, led twice in the opening period before NHC regained control and dominated the rest of the night.

The Aggies had a fairly balanced offensive attack as they rushed for 276 yards and passed for another 139 yards and ran their season mark to 4-1. Christian Coats scored five touchdowns on the way to running for 165 yards on 14 carries. The Coats to Pearon passing combination was effective with Zack Pearon grabbing two for 54 yards and a score, with Shawn catching one for 75 yards and a touchdown. Coats completed one more pass to Hunter Higgins for 10 yards.

