A Survivor’s story

Raped at 12 and introduced to meth by her mother, one woman shares how she broke the grip of addiction and reclaimed her life, future

By Leah Wankum, Editor

You couldn’t tell by her outward appearance that she is a victim and survivor of rape.

After all, Abi, short for Abigail, ordered a big breakfast just like everyone else in Happy Gillis café in Kansas City. And like everyone else that Friday morning, she sat in her work uniform – for her, it’s hospital scrubs – and sipped her cup of black coffee while she shared her life story.

The 21-year-old woman spoke calmly and matter-of-factly, dredging up dark memories of a foggy past filled with strangers, abuse and neglect, but most importantly, her ultimate victory in overcoming those trials. She could have been describing morning traffic, not her broken childhood and how she overcame such impossible obstacles.

And you wouldn’t be able to tell, but she looks younger and healthier than she did six years ago, when she was 15 years old and smoking methamphetamine.

“I’ll tell about it. It’s a part of my life,” Abi said frankly of her past. “It doesn’t really bother me anymore. You can judge my past all you want, but it’s not the person that I am now.”

Abi, whose last name was omitted to honor her request for privacy, stands as the victor in the Ray County case against Bryan Kidd, a 32-year-old Grain Valley man who was recently convicted of raping her when she was 14 years old and he was 24.

The complete story is in the Friday, September 29, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.