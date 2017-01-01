A CLASH OF UNDEFEATED TEAMS

Gremlins of Sacred Heart giving NHC coach ‘nightmares’

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central coach Kirk Thacker is expecting to have a few more sleepless nights this week than he typically has during the 8-man high school football season.

Before the Aggies faced North Shelby last week at Norborne, Thacker “had a few sleepless nights,” he estimated. Shortly after the Aggies’ 64-14 win, he estimated he would have “maybe three or four” sleepless nights during Norborne/Hardin-Central’s preparation week to play Sacred Heart in a clash of undefeated teams at 7 p.m. this Friday at Hardin-Central.

“Sacred Heart gives me nightmares,” Thacker cracked shortly after the North Shelby win. “Sacred Heart is fully loaded again this year.”

