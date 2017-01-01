75 years of life’s work ‘for the people’

Florence Wilkins has served area seniors since a teen in 1942

JoEllen Black/Richmond News Publisher

When Florence Wilkins began working, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president and the country was in the throes of World War II.

The then-teenager helped cook, serve and, at times, deliver meals to senior citizens and those who could not longer leave their homes at Second Baptist Church in Richmond.

Seventy-five years later, a couple of different locations and countless numbers of breakfasts and lunches provided, Wilkins served her last meal to Richmond area seniors Friday, Sept. 8, at the Eagleton Center. Wilkins was the Eagleton’s food service manager since Day 1.

“I love the people,” Wilkins said. “I enjoy you all, and I hate to quit, but my health …”

The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.