16-year-old held in shooting

Victim reported in stable condition; incident considered to be isolated

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A Richmond teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting a Lawson teenager in the back.

Witnesses reported at about 4:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone had just been shot in the 300 block of West North Main Street. Upon arrival a few minutes later, Richmond police officers saw a 19-year-old man, identified as Grant Marrow from Lawson, who was suffering from a small caliber gunshot wound to the back.

Police confirmed the victim was transferred via Lifeflight to Centerpoint Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Richmond teen was arrested and identified as the shooter and subsequently transported to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center in Liberty.

