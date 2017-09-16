Socialize

Facebook

16-year-old held in shooting

Victim reported in stable condition; incident considered to be isolated

Ray County Ambulance personnel board Grant Marrow, a 19-year-old Lawson man who was shot in the back after an apparent dispute Wednesday afternoon at a home on West North Main Street. The victim was transported by Lifeflight to Centerpoint Hospital, according to Richmond Police Department. The 16-year-old suspected shooter is being held at Clay County Juvenile Detention Center in Liberty. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A Richmond teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting a Lawson teenager in the back.

Witnesses reported at about 4:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone had just been shot in the 300 block of West North Main Street. Upon arrival a few minutes later, Richmond police officers saw a 19-year-old man, identified as Grant Marrow from Lawson, who was suffering from a small caliber gunshot wound to the back.

Police confirmed the victim was transferred via Lifeflight to Centerpoint Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Richmond teen was arrested and identified as the shooter and subsequently transported to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center in Liberty.

The complete story is in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login