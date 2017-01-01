Young Spartans face tough opening-night hurdle

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

A young Richmond Spartan team will get its first test of the season Friday night in a tough place to play – even for an experienced team. The Spartans will head to Oak Grove to meet the Panthers to kick off the 2017 campaign at 7 p.m. It will be Richmond’s first visit to Oak Grove since the 2010 Class 3 sectionals where the Spartans rolled to a 46-13 victory on their way to claiming the state title.

This year’s version of the Spartans is an untested group – especially along the lines where Richmond will have five new starters, including a new quarterback and running back. Pat Richard is in his seventh season leading the Panthers. Last year was an up-and-down campaign for Richmond’s former MRVC rival as the Panthers ended up with a 5-6 record, including a 2-3 mark in a tough MRVC West race.

